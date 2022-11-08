How to watch MACtion on Tuesday in Week 11

Tuesday Night Football returns as the MAC plays three games for those that love college football, and sometimes the associated wagering! If you need your midweek fix, here’s how to watch everything that’s happening on November 8 as three MAC games are on the docket, including one that might be for a berth in the conference championship game.

College football schedule, Tuesday, November 8

Eastern Michigan vs. Akron 7:00

Akron (1-8, 0-5 MAC) is not a good football team this season and have yet to beat an FBS opponent. Three of their losses have come by one score, though. So there’s hope they might be turning the corner. Eastern Michigan (5-4, 2-3 MAC) has lost two of its last three games. Still, running back Samson Evans should thrive against the Zips. He’s got 722 yards and nine TDs this season and is averaging five yards per rush.

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Odds: Eastern Michigan -7.5, Total 55

Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio) 7:30

Ohio (6-3, 4-1 MAC) is looking like one of the better teams in America’s favorite conference and has won four straight. It’s unclear if RB Sieh Bangura will play after missing the last two games. But QB Kurtis Rourke has been dealing this season, with 25 total scores to just four interceptions. The RedHawks (4-5, 2-3 MAC) snapped a two-game losing skid with a win last week, but their offense is still an issue. It’s scoring just 19.4 points per game, which ranks 117th in America.

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN2

Odds: Ohio -1.5, Total 50.5

Ball State vs. Toledo 8:00

The Cardinals (5-4, 3-2 MAC) are winners of four of their last five games and need just one more win to become bowl eligible. They’re big underdogs against a high-powered Rockets offense, but don’t sleep on Carson Steele. He’s a bruising back who can control the game and keep Toledo’s offense off the field. Last week he rushed for a career-high 192 yards and a score in a 27-20 win. Toledo (6-3, 4-1 MAC) has won four of five too and does it with their offense, which is scoring over 35 points per game on average.

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN

Odds: Toledo -11.5, Total 51.5

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Tuesday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.