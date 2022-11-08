Wednesday Night Football: Kickoff times, TV channels for Week 11 MACtion

Wednesday Night Football returns as the MAC plays three games for those that love college football, and sometimes the associated wagering! If you need your midweek fix, here’s how to watch everything that’s happening on November 8 as three MAC games are on the docket, including one that might be for a berth in the conference championship game.

College football schedule, Wednesday, November 9

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan 7:00

The Bulls (5-4, 4-1 MAC) lost their first MAC game, and total control of the MAC East, last weekend. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak, They’re not particularly overpowering in any area, but they’re a solid football team all around. They have two rushers, Ron Cook Jr. and Mike Washington, with over 500 yards on the ground and combine for 10 total TDs. Central Michigan (3-6, 2-3 MAC) has won two of their last three games. But their offense is a slog to watch, scoring barely 26 points per game.

Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN 2

Odds: Buffalo -1.5, Total 55.5

Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan 7:00

NIU (2-7, 1-4 MAC) has fallen off a cliff from last year’s MAC title run. They’ve lost seven of their last eight games and are riding a two-game skid into this one. Last year it was standard for them to win one-score games. Now, they can barely keep games in that margin. The Broncos (3-6, 2-3 MAC) aren’t doing much better. They have just two FBS wins this season, though Sean Tyler is a bright spot for the 118th-ranked offense. He’s got 622 yards and five total scores this season.

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Odds: NIU -1, Total 52

Kent State vs. Bowling Green 7:00

Kent State (3-6, 2-3 MAC) has had a brutal schedule this season, which includes games at Washington, Georgia and Oklahoma. Their MAC record isn’t great, but they got beat up pretty bad in those big non-conference games early in the season. Coach Sean Lewis is a brilliant offensive mind and his squad can pop off with points on any given week. The Falcons (5-4, 4-1 MAC) are riding a three-game winning streak and they’re doing it with their defense, allowing 13.3 points per game during the streak. Chris Bacon leads that group with 55 total tackles and a pick. Look out for Karl Brooks too, though. He ranks second in the MAC with 8 sacks on the season.

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Odds: Kent State -2.5, Total 57

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Tuesday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.