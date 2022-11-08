Everything you need to know for MACtion on Tuesday, Nov. 8

This is truly the most wonderful time of the year. It’s the special few weeks where there’s football on TV seven days straight thanks to the wonderful people at the MAC conference.

Week 11 of the college football season gets underway just three days after Week 10 wrapped up. There are three games of MACtion slated for Tuesday night. Here’s how to watch all the games early in the week.

College football schedule for Tuesday, Nov. 8

Eastern Michigan vs. Akron

Eastern Michigan (5-4, 2-3 MAC) is going to go as far as Samson Evans takes them. He’s got over 700 yards on the ground and has hit paydirt nine times. No wonder they’re favored over an Akron squad (1-8, 0-5 MAC) that can’t seem to do anything right this year.

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Odds: Eastern Michigan -7.5, Total 55

Ball State vs. Toledo 8:00

The Rockets (6-3, 4-1 MAC), are riding a four-game winning streak and have a high-flying offense that scores over 35 points per game. Ball State ((5-4, 3-2 MAC) might have a way to neutralize that, though. Powerful sophomore rusher Carson Steele’s got 1082 yards and nine rushing scores on the season and posted a career-high 192 last week in a win over Kent State.

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN

Odds: Toledo -11.5, Total 51.5

You can stream all the games above via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio)

Ohio (6-3, 4-1 MAC) is coasting into this one on a four-game winning streak. QB Kurtis Rourke has been balling out with 25 total scores to just four interceptions this season. They may be without star rusher Sieh Bangura, though. The RedHawks (4-5, 2-3 MAC) boast a putrid offense, scoring under 20 points per game. But they do have a mighty stingy defense (21 ppg allowed).

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN2

Odds: Ohio -1.5, Total 50.5

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Tuesday, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.