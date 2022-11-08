College Football on November 9: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more

MACtion is back for us true degenerates who can’t go a single day without college football in our lives.

There are three games on Tuesday and the other half of the conference kicks off action for the week on Wednesday night. There’s three more exciting matchups slated for the middle of the week. Here’s everything you need to know about how to tune into your favorite MAC team’s game this week.

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan 7:00

The Bulls (5-4, 4-1 MAC) snapped a five-game winning streak last week and are hoping to get back on track against a struggling CMU squad. Look for Ron Cook Jr. and Mike Washington to set the pace on the ground for Buffalo, each of them has over 500 yards on the season. The Chippewas (3-6, 2-3 MAC) are winners of two out of their last three, but the offense is painful to watch.

Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN 2

Odds: Buffalo -1.5, Total 55.5

Livestream: WatchESPN

Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan 7:00

Northern Illinois (2-7, 1-4 MAC) was the MAC champions last year and now they’re not even going to make a bowl game. They ride a two-game skid into Wednesday’s game against the Broncos. WMU(3-6,2-3 MAC) isn’t doing much better. They have the 118th-ranked offense in America. Sean Tyler is a bright spot, though with 622 yards rushing and five total scores this season.

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Odds: NIU -1, Total 52

Livestream: WatchESPN

Kent State vs. Bowling Green 7:00

The Golden Flashes (3-6, 2-3 MAC) looks worse than they are thanks to a brutal non-conference slate that beat them up a bit. Still, the offense has the ability to score a ton of points when healthy, as coach Sean Lewis has shown during his tenure there. Bowling Green (5-4, 4-1 MAC) ride a three-game win streak into this one thanks to their stellar defense. Karl Brooks has been an animal up front, posting eight sacks on the season which ranks second in the MAC.

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Odds: Kent State -2.5, Total 57

Livestream: WatchESPN

You can stream all the games above via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.