Week 10 D/ST fantasy football rankings

Week 9 didn’t have a lot of big scoring D/STs, but giving Bill Belichick a matchup with a green quarterback like Sam Ehlinger was about as close to a lock as you can come for big D/ST points. Ehlinger was sacked nine times and threw a pick-six! This week there aren’t many slam dunks, so going after those middling quarterbacks who will be forced to throw is the best method.

Teams on bye

Week 10: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, New York Jets

Streaming options for Week 10

Raiders D/ST vs. Colts

We aren’t going to get nine sacks out of the Raiders, bu Ehlinger is still the quarterback with Frank Reich out and Jeff Saturday in, so I’m going to target him with streaming D/STs until he proves me wrong.

Giants D/ST vs. Texans

The Giants defense isn’t going to blow anyone away, but Davis Mills hasn’t taken a step forward in his second year and he really doesn’t have much to work with on offense. The Giants will be at home and coming off a bye. I like their chances to give us a usable fantasy day.

Week 10 fantasy football D/ST rankings