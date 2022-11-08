Week 10 PPR tight end fantasy football rankings

Welcome to Week 10 of the fantasy football season. Last week we had six teams out and that is always tough on the tight end position, as there just aren’t that many starters who see consistent targets. This week only one tight end saw double-digit targets, as Travis Kelce blew away the field with 17. T

We did see a big game from Dallas Goedert, as he took yet another step toward being in the Kelce, Mark Andrews tier, while Kyle Pitts took another step back after a good Week 8 game. We can only have three great fantasy tight ends going at one time, so choose accordingly.

Injury news to monitor

Darren Waller once again practiced all week in a limited fashion, but was eventually ruled out. Maybe this is the week?

David Njoku appears to be ready to return from his ankle injury after getting the bye week off. Well, he says he’s planning to be ready, so we’ll still need to see him get on the practice field.

Teams on bye

Week 10: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, New York Jets

Week 10 fantasy football PPR tight end rankings