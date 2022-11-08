Week 10 tight end standard fantasy football rankings

We have reached Week 10 of the NFL season. While it may not feel like it, the fantasy football playoffs are on the horizon. Hopefully, your fantasy football team survived the first bye-pocalypse of the season and is positioned to make a playoff push. With that in mind, here is how we are approaching the tight end position for Week 10 standard fantasy football lineups.

Injury news to monitor

The tight end position is relatively healthy heading into this week. David Njoku missed last week’s game with an injury and is questionable to play in Week 10. Other than that, the position should be healthy, barring anything new this week in practice.

Teams on bye

Week 10: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, New York Jets

Streaming options for Week 10

Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich was likely a free waiver wire add and has weekly upside. He will face the Tennessee Titans defense that is giving up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends.

Cade Otton from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is worth a stream this week. He caught five passes for 68 yards and a touchdown last week and now faces the Seattle Seahawks defense giving up the most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends.

Week 10 fantasy football TE standard rankings