Week 10 standard WR fantasy football rankings

We have made it to Week 10 of the NFL season. Week 9 was the first bye-mageddon of the season, and there are mercilessly only four teams off this week. The fantasy football playoffs are on the horizon, so it is as important as ever to make the best lineup decisions possible to make that playoff push. Here is how we are handling the wide receiver position for Week 10 fantasy football lineups.

Injury news to monitor

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both missed the Los Angeles Chargers’ last game, which allowed Joshua Palmer to rise up the depth chart and have a fantasy-relevant day. He could be in line for another if they both miss this week’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Green Bay Packers wide receiving corps can’t catch a break. Christian Watson was evaluated for his second concussion in as many weeks, and Romeo Doubs suffered a high ankle sprain and could be sidelined between four and six weeks.

Teams on bye

Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, New York Jets

Streaming options for Week 10

The Carolina Panthers will matchup with the Atlanta Falcons in this week’s Thursday Night Football game. Before you automatically write this one off, there should still be some fantasy value here. Quarterback PJ Walker was not great a week ago but will be back as the starter in a much better matchup. When the Panthers played the Falcons two weeks ago, Terrace Marshall Jr. had four receptions on nine targets for 87 yards. Stream him again this week, even on Thursday.

It feels weird to feel the need to tell you to start Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, but he has underperformed this year. This week, he takes on the Tennessee Titans' defense giving up the third-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers per game. Make sure to start him and Courtland Sutton this weekend due to their matchup.

Week 10 fantasy football WR standard rankings