Week 10 kicker fantasy football rankings

Week 10 of the NFL season is here. The kicker position continues to be one of the most streamed fantasy football positions weekly. While there are only four teams on bye this week, they include Justin Tucker and Evan McPherson. It feels like an overlooked position, but with the fantasy football playoffs on the horizon, you can’t just punt the kicker position. Here is how we are approaching kickers for Week 10 fantasy football lineups.

Injury news to monitor

There aren’t too many fantasy-relevant kicker injuries to worry about. Dustin Hopkins is still nursing a hamstring injury, so Cameron Dicker could retain the kicking duties for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Teams on bye

Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, New York Jets

Streaming options for Week 10

Chris Boswell and the Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the New Orleans Saints this week. Their defense is giving up the second-most fantasy points to kickers per game, so stream Boswell this week.

Matt Gay came into the year as a great kicking option for the Los Angeles Rams. Their offense has sputtered out of the gate this season, and his fantasy relevance has nearly tanked. He does have a good matchup against the Arizona Cardinals this week, as they are giving up the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing kickers.

Week 10 fantasy football K rankings