Week 10 PPR wide receiver fantasy football rankings

We’ve hit Week 10, which means we have around five weeks to get your teams into the playoffs. If you have the Dolphins receivers on your team, you probably don’t have much to worry about, as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have been absolutely unstoppable in Mike McDaniel’s offense. It happened once again in Chicago on a windy day, as Tua Tagovailoa hit his two top receivers for a total of 12 receptions for 228 yards and two touchdowns. Hill now has five games where he’s topped 140 yards receiving! It’s been fun to watch.

Injury news to monitor

Deebo Samuel returned to practice on Monday, which is a good sign for his availability this week against the Chargers.

Romeo Doubs suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 9 and will miss some time. Allen Lazard is the only sure bet for fantasy with Doubs out, but if Christian Watson could ever get going, he would at least get more chances.

Christian Watson appears to be in concussion protocol, but it’s unsure if he actually suffered a concussion for the second game in a row. If he did, he will likely miss time, but if he didn’t he could return to face the Cowboys.

Josh Reynolds is dealing with a back injury that kept him out last week. We’ll see if he can get back to practice ahead of their game against the Bears.

Brandin Cooks isn’t injured, but he also didn’t play last week against the Eagles on TNF. He’s disgruntled, but appears to have a chance to come back this week.

Nico Collins has a chance to return from his groin injury this week, but he’ll probably need to get through a full practice before he can face the Giants this week.

Teams on bye

Week 10: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, New York Jets

Week 10 fantasy football PPR wide receiver rankings