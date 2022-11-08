Week 10 PPR running back fantasy football rankings

Week 10 of the NFL and fantasy football season is hereBut, we can’t skip past one running back game from Week 9. Mr. Joe Mixon, often scrutinized and maligned, the Bengals running back went absolutely off against the Panthers last week. He totaled FIVE touchdowns and 211 yards as the Bengals absolutely swamped Carolina.

Injury news to monitor

Jonathan Taylor didn’t practice all last week and will likely need to nurse his ankle injury this week as well. We’ll see if he can practice in the ramp up to face the Raiders.

Deon Jackson didn’t play the last 14 minutes of the game after suffering a knee injury. We haven’t heard much about that injury, but it is worth keeping an eye on, especially if they rest Taylor even longer.

Damien Harris missed their matchup with the Colts due to an illness, so he should be able to return this week. But, it does look like Rhamondre Stevenson will continue to get the bulk of the work.

Chuba Hubbard has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. He did return to limited practices last week, so it would seem like he is close to returning this week against the Falcons on TNF.

D’Andre Swift played again in Week 9 but was limited to just 10 snaps. He appeared to be on pace for a good number of snaps on the first drive, but was scaled back dramatically after that. At this point it’s tough to start him in fantasy until we know he’s truly healthy.

Ezekiel Elliott’s knee injury kept him out in Week 8, but a Week 9 bye should allow him to return this week against the Packers. That’s not set in stone, but that’s what Mike McCarthy told us last week.

Teams on bye

Week 10: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, New York Jets

Week 10 fantasy football PPR running back rankings