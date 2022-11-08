Week 10 RB standard fantasy football rankings

We have made it to Week 10 of the NFL season. Hopefully, your fantasy football team survived the first bye-pocalypse of the year, and you’re in a place to make a playoff push. There are only four teams on bye this week, so you should have more options for your fantasy football lineups. Here is how we are handling the running back position for standard leagues in Week 10.

Injury news to monitor

Jonathan Taylor missed another game last week with his ankle injury. There isn’t any way to tell how serious his injury is, and the Indianapolis Colts are likely in no hurry to rush him back. His practice participation this week is certainly something to watch.

Ezekiel Elliott missed the Dallas Cowboys' last game, but owner Jerry Jones said he expects him back this week coming out of the bye. This could affect how much work Tony Pollard gets, so is something to watch as we get into practices for the week.

Teams on bye

Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, New York Jets

Streaming options for Week 10

Khalil Herbert of the Chicago Bears is a solid stream this week. He will take on the Detroit Lions in an NFC North divisional matchup. They give up the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. While the team’s best rusher recently has been quarterback Justin Fields, Herbert is worth a start this week.

Jeff Wilson Jr. was traded to the Miami Dolphins at the deadline, and it was assumed he was going to fall back into a fantasy irrelevant backup role. Wilson was tied for the team lead with nine carries but outperformed the starter Raheem Mostert 51 yards to 26. Wilson also brought in all three of his targets for 21 yards and a touchdown. He and Miami will face the Cleveland Browns' defense giving up the fifth most fantasy points per game to running backs.

Week 10 fantasy football standard RB rankings