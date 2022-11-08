Week 10 quarterback fantasy football rankings

Welcome to Week 10! Week 9 was Justin Fields breakout for fantasy football, as he broke the record for most quarterback rushing yards with 178 rushing yards and a touchdown, while also throwing for 123 yards and three touchdowns. He’s been on the verge of a game like this and now it’s happened. He’s fully in the fantasy football must-start level now.

Injury news to monitor

Josh Allen hurt his throwing elbow late in their loss to the Jets and he’s getting some tests done, but at the moment it appears like it wasn’t a significant injury. There will be plenty of reporting on this injury throughout the week.

Ryan Tannehill missed the last two weeks, so it looks like he probably has a high-ankle sprain. He could return this week against the Broncos, but if not, Malik Willis could get his third start of the season.

Teams on bye

Week 10: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, New York Jets

Week 10 fantasy football quarterback rankings