Week 10 FLEX standard fantasy football rankings

Week 10 of the NFL season will get underway on Thursday, November 10. Hopefully, your fantasy football team survived the first bye-pocalypse of the 2022 season. Luckily, there are only four teams on bye this week, so you should see your lineup options returning to normal. Here is how we are approaching the FLEX position for Week 10 standard fantasy football lineups.

Injury news to monitor

There are a ton of injuries to monitor this week. Some of the more important ones include Jonathan Taylor, Aaron Jones, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Evan Engram.

Teams on bye

Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, New York Jets

Streaming options for Week 10

Khalil Herbert of the Chicago Bears is a solid stream this week. He will take on the Detroit Lions in an NFC North divisional matchup. They give up the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. While the team’s best rusher recently has been quarterback Justin Fields, Herbert is worth a start this week.

Deon Jackson had a down week filling in for Jonathan Taylor, but we don’t know how long the starter will be sidelined with his ankle injury. Jackson has a much better matchup this week against a Las Vegas Raiders defense that gives up the seventh-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Even if Taylor is active, I think Jackson can be flexed.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this week. You may already be starting him, but just in case you aren’t, stream JuJu Smith-Schuster as your FLEX. He brought in 10 of his 12 targets for 88 yards last week, and the Jaguars are giving up the 10th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.

Week 10 fantasy football standard FLEX rankings