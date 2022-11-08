Week 10 PPR flex fantasy football rankings

Week 10 is here! We’ve hit double-digits! And now we make the fantasy football playoff push. Week 9 had six teams on bye, which limited fantasy scoring across the board, while Week 10 has four teams taking a well deserved nap.

Injury news to monitor

Josh Allen hurt his throwing elbow late in their loss to the Jets and he’s getting some tests done, but at the moment it appears like it wasn’t a significant injury. There will be plenty of reporting on this injury throughout the week.

Jonathan Taylor didn’t practice all last week and will likely need to nurse his ankle injury this week as well. We’ll see if he can practice in the ramp up to face the Raiders.

Deon Jackson didn’t play the last 14 minutes of the game after suffering a knee injury. We haven’t heard much about that injury, but it is worth keeping an eye on, especially if they rest Taylor even longer.

Deebo Samuel returned to practice on Monday, which is a good sign for his availability this week against the Chargers.

David Njoku appears to be ready to return from his ankle injury after getting the bye week off. Well, he says he’s planning to be ready, so we’ll still need to see him get on the practice field.

Damien Harris missed their matchup with the Colts due to an illness, so he should be able to return this week. But, it does look like Rhamondre Stevenson will continue to get the bulk of the work.

D’Andre Swift played again in Week 9 but was limited to just 10 snaps. He appeared to be on pace for a good number of snaps on the first drive, but was scaled back dramatically after that. At this point it’s tough to start him in fantasy until we know he’s truly healthy.

Ezekiel Elliott’s knee injury kept him out in Week 8, but a Week 9 bye should allow him to return this week against the Packers. That’s not set in stone, but that’s what Mike McCarthy told us last week.

Keenan Allen’s hamstring hasn’t improved much with his time off, so right now we don’t have a good idea when he will return. There’s a chance he can practice and play against the 49ers, but it doesn’t seem like a good one.

Chuba Hubbard has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. He did return to limited practices last week, so it would seem like he is close to returning this week against the Falcons on TNF.

Ryan Tannehill missed the last two weeks, so it looks like he probably has a high-ankle sprain. He could return this week against the Broncos, but if not, Malik Willis could get his third start of the season.

Darren Waller once again practiced all week in a limited fashion, but was eventually ruled out. Maybe this is the week?

Jahan Dotson appears to have a chance to return this Monday night against the Eagles, but he’ll need to get through a week of practice with his hamstring injury.

JD McKissic is seeing a specialist for his neck, so his status appears to be in real doubt again this week. Unfortunately, no one player got a good fantasy boost with him out last week.

Brandin Cooks isn’t injured, but he also didn’t play last week against the Eagles on TNF. He’s disgruntled, but appears to have a chance to come back this week.

Nico Collins has a chance to return from his groin injury this week, but he’ll probably need to get through a full practice before he can face the Giants this week.

Cameron Brate remained out last week, giving Cade Otton another shot at the full time job. When Brate returns, Otton could remain the starter, but he would likely have his snaps cut into.

Romeo Doubs suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 9 and will miss some time. Allen Lazard is the only sure bet for fantasy with Doubs out, but if Christian Watson could ever get going, he would at least get more chances.

Christian Watson appears to be in concussion protocol, but it’s unsure if he actually suffered a concussion for the second game in a row. If he did, he will likely miss time, but if he didn’t he could return to face the Cowboys.

Josh Reynolds is dealing with a back injury that kept him out last week. We’ll see if he can get back to practice ahead of their game against the Bears.

Teams on bye

Week 10: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, New York Jets

Week 10 fantasy football PPR flex rankings