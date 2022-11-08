How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on November 8

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

With Halloween Havoc in the rearview mirror, the developmental brand begins the march towards its next pay-per-view “Deadline” on December 10. Several new feuds began to unfurl last week and will continue to progress on tonight’s show.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, November 8

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT

In the main event of last week’s episode, NXT Champion Bron Breakker teamed with North American Champion Wes Lee to challenge Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team Championship. Breakker/Lee seemingly had the match won until former NA champ Carmelo Hayes interfered and attacked Lee, allowing for Pretty Deadly to pick up the victory. After the match, Von Wagner came out and attacked Breakker, cementing him as the No. 1 contender for the title. Tonight, Breakker and Wagner will be guests on the “Grayson Waller Effect”, where a title match for Deadline will most likely be announced.

Last week, Toxic Attraction held an in-ring celebration of Mandy Rose holding the NXT Women’s Championship for over a year before being interrupted by Alba Fyre. She put Gigi Dolin through a table and declared that she’d take out Jacy Jayne (tonight) before taking the title from Rose (next week). We’ll get that Fyre vs. Jayne match tonight unless they settle things in a backstage brawl.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter will defend their titles against Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons in a rematch from two weeks ago. Since losing that match, Stark has been agitated about falling short and her agitation cost her a match against Indi Hartwell last week. We’ll see if the challengers can get on the same page or if this is setting up some kind of Stark turn.

Also on the show, Joe Gacy will blow off his feud with Cameron Grimes in one final match. Last week, Ava Raine revealed in an interview why she joined the Schism and she should play a factor in this match.