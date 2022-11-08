 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022 election results from Florida Senate race

The race between incumbent Republican Marco Rubio and Democrat Val Demings has been close all cycle long. We break down the winner and how oddsmakers saw the election.

By Collin Sherwin
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio speaks at a rally at the Cheyenne Saloon on November 7, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. Rubio faces in his reelection bid Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings in tomorrow’s general election. Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images

The United States Senate seat from Florida is one of 35 that will be contested tonight as part of the 2022 midterm election.

Incumbent Republican Marco Rubio has been a longtime politician in the state, and was a candidate for the Presidency in 2016 before losing to Donald Trump. He’s been flexible on positions regarding immigration, but the child of Cuban family has remained popular in South Florida which was once a Democratic stronghold, but seems to be slipping away from the party.

Val Demings is a former police chief in Orlando, and is a member of Congress currently that serves on the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees. She has been close in some polls, but at no point in the projections was she able to surpass Rubio in the projections.

Projections

The final forecast at FiveThirtyEight.com gives Kelly an 66-in-100 of retaining his seat.

The Cook Political Report lists this race as one of 15 that are considered “Solid Republican” during tonight’s election.

DraftKings Sportsbook offered odds in Ontario, Canada until Monday, November 7. Here were their last odds:

Marco Rubio -650
Val Demings +350

Latest Odds

4:45 p.m. ET on Election Day

Polymarket: Rubio .99 R, Demings .01
PredictIt: Rubio .98 R, Demings .02
BetFair: Rubio -3333, Demings +900

More From DraftKings Nation