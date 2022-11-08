2022 election results from Florida Senate race

The United States Senate seat from Florida is one of 35 that will be contested tonight as part of the 2022 midterm election.

Incumbent Republican Marco Rubio has been a longtime politician in the state, and was a candidate for the Presidency in 2016 before losing to Donald Trump. He’s been flexible on positions regarding immigration, but the child of Cuban family has remained popular in South Florida which was once a Democratic stronghold, but seems to be slipping away from the party.

Val Demings is a former police chief in Orlando, and is a member of Congress currently that serves on the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees. She has been close in some polls, but at no point in the projections was she able to surpass Rubio in the projections.

Projections

The final forecast at FiveThirtyEight.com gives Kelly an 66-in-100 of retaining his seat.

The Cook Political Report lists this race as one of 15 that are considered “Solid Republican” during tonight’s election.

DraftKings Sportsbook offered odds in Ontario, Canada until Monday, November 7. Here were their last odds:

Marco Rubio -650

Val Demings +350

Latest Odds

4:45 p.m. ET on Election Day

Polymarket: Rubio .99 R, Demings .01

PredictIt: Rubio .98 R, Demings .02

BetFair: Rubio -3333, Demings +900