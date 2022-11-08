2022 election results from Georgia Senate race

The United States Senate seat from Georgia is one of 35 that will be contested tonight as part of the 2022 midterm election.

Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock is a graduate of Atlanta’s Morehouse College, and a pastor that earned his PhD from Union Theological Seminary. He continues to serve as the Senior Pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the former church of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Republican Herschel Walker is one of the best running backs in the history of college football, where he won a national championship with the Georgia Bulldogs in 1980, a Heisman Trophy in 1982. After a professional career in the USFL and NFL, he’s become a businessman in the state. He’s struggled at times on the campaign trail in a state and environment that would generally be favorable to his part.

Projections

The final forecast at FiveThirtyEight.com gives Walker a 63-in-100 of taking the seat.

The Cook Political Report lists this race as one of four that are considered “toss-up” during tonight’s election.

DraftKings Sportsbook offered odds in Ontario, Canada until Monday, November 7. Here were their last odds:

Herschel Walker -180

Raphael Warnock +125

Latest Odds

5:00 p.m. ET on Election Day

Polymarket: Walker .65 R, Warnock .35

PredictIt: Walker .70 R, Warnock .35

BetFair: Walker -175, Warnock +120