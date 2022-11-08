2022 election results from Nevada Senate race

The United States Senate seat from Nevada is one of 35 that will be contested tonight as part of the 2022 midterm election.

Incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez-Masto is the former Attorney General of Nevada from 2007-15, and was elected to the seat held by former Majority Leader Harry Reid in 2017. She serves on the Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee as well as the powerful Rules Committee.

Republican Adam Laxalt was the Attorney General that replaced Cortez-Masto, and is the grandson of former Nevada Governor and Senator Paul Laxalt. Previously served in the Navy’s JAG Corps from 2005 to 2010, and claimed there was large-scale fraud in Nevada’s 2020 election. Fourteen members of his politically-active family endorsed Cortez-Masto.

Projections

The final forecast at FiveThirtyEight.com gives Laxalt a 51-in-100 of taking the seat.

The Cook Political Report lists this race as one of 15 that are considered a “toss-up” during tonight’s election.

DraftKings Sportsbook offered odds in Ontario, Canada until Monday, November 7. Here were their last odds:

Cortez-Masto +200

Laxalt -280

Latest Odds

5:20 p.m. ET on Election Day

Polymarket: Cortez-Masto .21 Laxalt .79

PredictIt: Cortez-Masto .21 Laxalt .81

BetFair: Cortez-Masto +400 Laxalt -714