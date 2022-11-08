2022 election results from Ohio Senate race

The United States Senate seat from Ohio is one of 35 that will be contested tonight as part of the 2022 midterm election.

Current US House Representative Tim Ryan has run a mostly-working class campaign that has been praised by consultants nationwide for focusing on kitchen table economic issues in a state that doesn’t naturally favor Democrats. He’s challenged

New York Times best-seller for his Hillbilly Elegy that became a Meryl Streep movie, JD Vance has attempted to make himself the populist in this race, with much of his funding coming from billionaire Peter Thiel. The Harvard-educated Vance has focused on immigration and economic stagnation in the state as part of his race.

Projections

The final forecast at FiveThirtyEight.com gives Vance an 87-in-100 of taking the seat.

The Cook Political Report lists this race as one of four that are considered a “toss-up” during tonight’s election.

DraftKings Sportsbook offered odds in Ontario, Canada until Monday, November 7. Here were their last odds:

Ryan +700

Vance -1600

Latest Odds

7:20 p.m. ET on Election Day

Polymarket: Ryan .06 Vance .94

PredictIt: Ryan .08 Vance .92