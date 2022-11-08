2022 election results from Pennsylvania Senate race

The United States Senate seat from Pennsylvania is one of 35 that will be contested tonight as part of the 2022 midterm election.

Lt. Governor John Fetterman suffered a stroke in the middle of his campaign, and struggled through a debate due to the aftereffects during his recovery. He was widely considered one of the best chances for Democrats to pick up a seat that belongs currently to Republican Pat Toomey.

Dr. Mehmet Oz was a successful television star and medical practitioner. He has been challenged about his living mostly in New Jersey, and his former mentor and business partner Oprah Winfrey endorsed Fetterman publicly during the last weekend of the race.

Projections

The final forecast at FiveThirtyEight.com gives Oz 57-in-100 of taking the seat.

The Cook Political Report lists this race as one of four that are considered a “toss-up” during tonight’s election.

DraftKings Sportsbook offered odds in Ontario, Canada until Monday, November 7. Here were their last odds:

Fetterman +110

Oz -150

Latest Odds

7:00 p.m. ET on Election Day

Polymarket: Fetterman .44 Oz .56

PredictIt: Fetterman .45 Oz .58