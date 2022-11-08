2022 election odds for control of US Senate

Control of the United States Senate is up for grabs as 35 of the 100 seats will be contested tonight across the country.

Republicans taking control of the Senate is considered less likely than the House of Representatives, but if the polls are close to correct we can expect to see Mitch McConnell or another member of his caucus to take over as the next Majority Leader in early January of 2023 from Chuck Schumer

We’ll be updating here all night and tracking the results as the come in. Check back here as the betting markets move around the 2022 midterm elections!

Current apportionment

Entering tonight’s election, there are 50 Democrats (which includes two independents that caucus with the party) against 50 Republicans. There are 14 seats currently controlled by Democrats being contested, and 21 that are held by Republicans.

Projections

The final forecast at FiveThirtyEight.com gives Republicans an 59-in-100 chance of taking over the lower chamber.

The Cook Political Report lists eight Democratic seats as safe, with 15 safe for Republicans. Another three seats are likely or lean D, with five likely or lean R. Fou races are considered true toss-ups.

Latest Odds

4:00 p.m. ET on Election Day

Polymarket: Republicans .73 R, Democrats .27

PredictIt: Republicans .81 R, Democrats .24

BetFair: Republicans -278, Democrats +800, Tie +250*

* A tie means Democratic control thru Vice President Kamala Harris, but is listed separately on this market