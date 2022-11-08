Rookie of the Year odds: Will anyone catch No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero?

Aside from Most Valuable Player, the Rookie of the Year award is one of the most intriguing races for NBA fans (and bettors) to track. Well, that’s usually the case. We are only one month into the season, and there is a clear runaway favorite to win this award. Let’s break down the latest odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rookie of the Year 2022-23 odds

As you can see in the table above, Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic is the prohibitive favorite to win the 2022-23 Rookie of the Year. The No. 1 overall pick is living up to the hype while averaging 23.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game (as of Nov. 8). He is running away with the award while holding -900 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. One has to believe that he will claim this trophy as long as he stays healthy for most of the season.

Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers currently has the second-best odds to win Rookie of the Year. Granted, those odds are somewhat lengthy compared to Banchero. Even if he’s overshadowed in this award race, Mathurin has enjoyed a solid first month in the NBA. The No. 6 overall pick currently averages 19.4 points across 10 games.

Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings came into this season with high hopes following an impressive showing in the NBA Summer League. However, he has gotten off to a modest start while averaging 12.9 points and 4.1 rebounds across eight games. As a result, his odds to win Rookie of the Year have fallen from +450 to +2200.