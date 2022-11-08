Most Improved Player odds: Is this Tyrese Maxey’s award to lose?

We aren’t even a month into the 2022-23 NBA season, but there’s already some significant movement in the award races. That’s especially true when looking at Most Improved Player, as a couple of players have emerged as prohibitive favorites according to the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Most Improved Player 2022-23 odds

Prior to the season, Tyrese Maxey was one of the favorites to win this award. Now he’s even more of a favorite, as his odds to claim Most Improved Player have dropped from +1100 to the current number of +275. His teammate, James Harden, will miss some time moving forward, so Maxey has a massive opportunity to step up for Philadelphia.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has also emerged as a legitimate candidate for Most Improved Player. As of November 8, SGA ranks seventh in scoring at 30.8 points per game. That’s a significant increase compared to his last two seasons, where he hovered around 25 points per contest.

Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz and Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers are also in the mix. Haliburton currently ranks second in the NBA with 9.7 assists per game. He’s averaging 21.7 points per contest alongside that. Markkanen has resurrected his career after joining the new-look Jazz in the offseason. He’s currently averaging 21.8 points and 9.9 boards per contest.

Zion Williamson was +1400 to win this award at the beginning of the season. That put him as a top five contender in terms of DraftKings Sportsbook odds. However, he has already been in and out of the New Orleans Pelicans lineup with hip and back injuries. Because of that, his odds have been pushed to +4500 to win Most Improved Player. It’s hard to believe that Williamson will see enough games to actually make a run at this award.