How to approach Warriors win total, playoff odds after one month of 2022-23 NBA season

One month into the 2022-23 NBA season, the defending champions Golden State Warriors are struggling to get going. The Warriors started the season 3-2 before going on a five-game losing streak. They snapped their skid Monday against the Kings but they don’t look anything close to the champions they were last season. Here’s how to approach Golden State’s latest win total and playoff chances on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Warriors win total over/under: 48.5

The under is +105 and seems like the better play at the moment. The Warriors would have to go at least 45-26 over the rest of the season for the over to hit. They lost 29 games last year, so they’d have to essentially match last year’s pace for the remainder of the year. There are also potential injury concerns, especially with Klay Thompson. Golden State should still make the playoffs but this win total might be too high to take the over.

Warriors playoff odds: Yes -750, No +500

As mentioned above, there’s still no reason to believe Golden State would miss the playoffs entirely. The Warriors are likely to be in the top six, but they are capable of getting out of the play-in tournament if the situation arises. There’s really no value in -750 but that would be the bet here.