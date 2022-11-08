How to approach Lakers win total, playoff odds after one month of 2022-23 NBA season

The Los Angeles Lakers entered this season with plenty of questions about how the team would fare under first-year head coach Darvin Ham. Moving Russell Westbrook to a bench role has paid some dividends but the team still sits at 2-8 in the West after 10 games. Here’s how to approach LA’s updated win total and playoff chances on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lakers win total over/under: 36.5

The over is priced at +105, while the under sits at -125. For the over to hit, the Lakers would have to go at least 35-37 in the rest of their games. There’s a lot of uncertainty with this roster from a health standpoint, and there’s potential for some trades to be made. The over offers a better payout but it might be smart to stay away from this one for a while.

Lakers playoff odds: Yes +260, No -350

The reality is LeBron James is no longer good enough to will a team to the playoffs all by himself. Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook appear to have found their roles but the rest of this roster doesn’t have an identity. It’s hard to see the Lakers getting out of a play-in scenario if they even make it there. Betting against them would be the play, even at -350.