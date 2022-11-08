2022 ACC men’s basketball championship odds

The 2022-23 college basketball season is officially underway and after a relatively down year across the board last winter, the ACC is looking to re-establish itself as one of the nation’s premier leagues.
Fresh off a national championship game appearance, North Carolina enters the season as the favorite to win the ACC regular season league championship at +140. Led by preseason All-American Armando Bacot, RJ Davis, and Caleb Love, the Tar Heels are ranked No. 1 in the AP polls heading into the new year and are a serious threat to cut down the nets at the Final Four in Houston.
Right behind UNC is rival Duke (+240) and Virginia (+700). The Blue Devils will experience life without Mike Krzyzewski for the first time in over four decades as Jon Scheyer takes over for the legendary head coach. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are once again poised to be a nuisance to everyone else with Tony Bennett’s slow, defensive oriented style of play.
Dark horses include Miami (+1400), who is coming off a surprise run to the Elite 8 and Virginia Tech (+1500), who cut down the nets in the ACC Tournament last March.
Here are the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook to win the ACC Championship:
North Carolina: +140
Duke: +240
Virginia: +700
Miami: +1400
Virginia Tech: +1500
Florida State: +1600
Notre Dame: +2000
Syracuse+3500
Louisville: +4000
Wake Forest: +6000
Clemson: +6000
North Carolina State: +8000
Boston College: +10000
Georgia Tech: +15000
Pittsburgh: +20000