2022 ACC men’s basketball championship odds

The 2022-23 college basketball season is officially underway and after a relatively down year across the board last winter, the ACC is looking to re-establish itself as one of the nation’s premier leagues.

Fresh off a national championship game appearance, North Carolina enters the season as the favorite to win the ACC regular season league championship at +140. Led by preseason All-American Armando Bacot, RJ Davis, and Caleb Love, the Tar Heels are ranked No. 1 in the AP polls heading into the new year and are a serious threat to cut down the nets at the Final Four in Houston.

Right behind UNC is rival Duke (+240) and Virginia (+700). The Blue Devils will experience life without Mike Krzyzewski for the first time in over four decades as Jon Scheyer takes over for the legendary head coach. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are once again poised to be a nuisance to everyone else with Tony Bennett’s slow, defensive oriented style of play.

Dark horses include Miami (+1400), who is coming off a surprise run to the Elite 8 and Virginia Tech (+1500), who cut down the nets in the ACC Tournament last March.

Here are the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook to win the ACC Championship:

North Carolina: +140

Duke: +240

Virginia: +700

Miami: +1400

Virginia Tech: +1500

Florida State: +1600

Notre Dame: +2000

Syracuse+3500

Louisville: +4000

Wake Forest: +6000

Clemson: +6000

North Carolina State: +8000

Boston College: +10000

Georgia Tech: +15000

Pittsburgh: +20000