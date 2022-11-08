2022 SEC men’s basketball championship odds

The 2022-23 college basketball season is officially underway and after having several contenders at the top of the conference last year, the SEC looks to be a competitive league once again.

Kentucky enters the season as the favorite to win the SEC regular season league championship at +180 and is looking for some redemption after being bounced by 15-seed Saint Peter’s in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Naismith Award winner Oscar Tshiebwe put off the NBA Draft and has returned to lead the Wildcats for another season.

Following UK are Tennessee (+330), Arkansas (+350), and Alabama (+800), all of whom could very well challenge the Wildcats for the top spot in the conference. Auburn (+1200) is projected to take a bit of a step back from last year with the likes of Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler now in the NBA.

Here are the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook to win the SEC Championship:

Kentucky: +180

Tennessee: +330

Arkansas: +350

Alabama: +800

Auburn: +1200

Florida: +1800

Texas A&M: +2500

LSU: +3500

Ole Miss: +6000

Mississippi State: +6000

Missouri: +8000

Vanderbilt: +10000

South Carolina: +25000

Georgia: +25000