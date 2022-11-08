2022 Big Ten men’s basketball championship odds

The 2022-23 college basketball season is officially underway and the Big Ten looks to be one of the deepest leagues in the nation once again.

Indiana enters the season as the favorite to win the Big Ten regular season league championship at +320. The driving force behind this year’s Hoosiers team will be preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis, who averaged 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds last year. He’ll try to lead IU back to the NCAA Tournament after they snuck in a won a game last March.

Behind Indiana is Michigan (+425), who returns All-American center Hunter Dickinson, and Illinois (+550), who will have to adjust without Kofi Cockburn in the paint. Also having to adjust is dark horse Wisconsin (+1800), who lost Big Ten Player of the Year Johnny Davis to the NBA Draft.

Here are the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Big Ten title:

Indiana: +320

Michigan: +425

Illinois: +550

Iowa: +600

Purdue: +700

Michigan State: +750

Ohio State: +1100

Wisconsin: +1800

Rutgers: +3000

Penn State: +4000

Maryland: +4000

Minnesota: +6000

Northwestern: +10000

Nebraska: +10000