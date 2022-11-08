2022 Big East men’s basketball championship odds

The 2022-23 college basketball season is officially underway and the Big East is once again poised to be one of more competitive conferences in the nation this season.

After a 22-win campaign a year ago, Creighton enters the season as the favorite to win the Big East regular season league championship at +150. The Bluejays will have back sophomore guard Ryan Nembhard, who was named Big East Freshman of the Year despite suffering a season-ending wrist injury in late February.

Right behind Creighton is Villanova (+240), who is fresh off yet another Final Four appearance and will be led by senior guard Justin Moore. Longtime head coach Jay Wright retired in the offseason and former Fordham head coach Ryan Neptune is now in charge of the Wildcats. Other favorites in the league include UConn (+475) and Xavier (+475).

Here are the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Big East regular season title:

Creighton +150

Villanova +240

UConn +475

Xavier +475

Saint Johns +1600

Seton Hall +3000

Providence +4000

Marquette +4000

Butler +6000

Georgetown +20000

DePaul +20000