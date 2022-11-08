2022 Pac-12 men’s basketball championship odds

The 2022-23 college basketball season is officially underway and the Pac-12 is once again looking very top heavy heading into a brand new campaign.

After a run to the Sweet Sixteen, UCLA enters the season as the co-favorite to win the Pac-12 regular season league championship at +190. Johnny Juzang moved on to the professional ranks but the Bruins will have a pair of veteran seniors back leading the charge in Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell.

The other favorite is Arizona, who also has +190 odds to take the league’s regular season crown. Pac-12 Player of the Year Bennedict Mathurin left for the NBA but the Wildcats have another player of the year candidate returning in Azuolas Tubelis.

Following these two as contenders are Oregon (+500) and USC (+850). It remains to be seen if any other program will challenge these four for the top spot in the league.

Here are the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Pac-12 regular season title:

UCLA: +190

Arizona: +190

Oregon: +500

USC: +850

Stanford: +1800

Colorado: +2200

Arizona State: +2500

Utah: +3000

Washington State: +4000

Washington: +6000

Oregon State: +10000

California: +10000