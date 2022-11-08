2022 MWC men’s basketball championship odds

The 2022-23 college basketball season is officially underway and the Mountain West Conference once again poses to be a sneaky fun league top to bottom.
Winning 23 games and making a run to the NCAA Tournament last year, San Diego State enters the season as the favorite to win the Mountain West regular season league championship at +100. Cal transfer Matt Bradley was named MWC Newcomer of the Year last season and enters this new campaign as a member of the preseason all-conference team. Seattle transfer Darrion Trammell looks to make a similar statement this season.
Other contenders include Wyoming (+425), who has MWC Preseason Player of the Year Graham Ike, Boise State (+750), who won the league crown last year, and Colorado State (+900), who will rely on Isaiah Stevens to fill the void left by David Roddy.
Here are the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Mountain West Conference regular season title:
San Diego State: +100
Wyoming: +425
Boise State: +750
Colorado State: +900
Utah State: +1100
UNLV: +1800
New Mexico: +2000
Fresno State: +2000
Nevada: +4000
San Jose State: +10000
Air Force: +10000