Pick against the spread for Montana-Duquesne on November 8

Montana tips off their season on Tuesday on the road against Duquesne and will look to pull of the upset behind the versatile big man Josh Bannan.

Montana Grizzlies vs. Duquesne Dukes (-5.5, 136.5)

Bannan returns after the 6-foot-10 big man led Montana with 15.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game on 35.2% 3-point shooting for a Grizzlies team that ranked 11th in the country in free throw shooting percentage.

Duquesne has had a lot of turnover in recent years and must replace four of their top six scorers from a team that a season ago was 349th in the country in home field goal shooting percentage.

Transfer Tevin Brewer enters the Duquesne program after averaging 15.2 points and 5.6 assists per game on 39.8% 3-point shooting while at Florida International last season, but will likely miss Tuesday’s game after having an emergency surgery following complications with an appendectomy.

Montana brought in a pair of players in Aanen Moody from Southern Utah and Dischon Thomas from Colorado State that both shot above 40% from 3-point range and will face a Duquesne defense that was 354th in the country in opponent 3-point shooting percentage last season.

Montana was 34th in the country in fewest turnovers on a per possession basis last season and with Duquesne dealing with lots of new pieces in their guard rotation, the Grizzlies will claw their way to victory.

The Play: Montana +5.5

