Tracking latest Odell Beckham Jr. rumors, news, signing

Odell Beckham Jr. is currently a free agent and has been going around the league to see where he will take his talents. Beckham is coming off a Super Bowl win with the Los Angeles Rams. Unfortunately, in the winning effort, he tore his ACL. Early predictions had Beckham being able to return in November, so we should be getting some news soon.

Odell Beckham Jr. updates

The Rams said all offseason that were interested in a reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. They signed Allen Robinson in free agency, but it doesn't appear that his final season with the Chicago Bears was a fluke, and he has effectively disappeared from the offense. The Kansas City Chiefs made a move to free up some cap space, but then they traded for wide receiver Kadarius Toney ahead of the trade deadline, which could mean that they are out on the veteran.

On Tuesday, November 8, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that the team appreciates Beckham as a player and that the receiver would look pretty good with a Cowboys star on his helmet. Beckham’s addition would give the Cowboys a leg up as they try and chase down the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.