Why you should pick up Odell Beckham Jr. off the waiver wire

Odell Beckham Jr. is likely already off the waiver wire in your fantasy football league. On the chance that he is still there, it’s not a bad idea to stash him on your roster. The veteran wide receiver is still recovering from a torn ACL in the Super Bowl last February but is nearing a return. Beckham has been reported to be going around and meeting with NFL teams to see who could be interested in signing him. Depending on the landing spot, Beckham could be a late-season spark needed for a playoff push.

Beckham should automatically improve whatever team he signs with, but his fantasy football upside will be dependent on landing spot. He has been rumored to the Kansas City Chiefs, and while he would be a good fit there, it wouldn’t be for fantasy. He would be mixed in with the likes of Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kadarius Toney and others and could just be a role player, which wouldn’t do anything for fantasy.

Beckham could find himself in an old uniform with either the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants or the Los Angeles Rams. He should see fantasy relevancy if he were to land at any of the three. Cleveland seems like a longshot from how they ended his first tenure with the team, but he would be a top receiver in New York and back to his old role with Los Angeles. If he winds up on one of these teams, he will pay dividends from the early stash.