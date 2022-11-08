Best destinations for Odell Beckham Jr. during 2022 NFL season

We have reached Week 10 of the NFL season. When veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tore his ACL in Super Bowl 56, it was said that his expected recovery timeline had him returning in November. Beckham has been visiting with teams around the league and is expected to sign somewhere in the regular season. He would bring a veteran presence to whatever team signs him and could be a boost for the offense he joins.

Odell Beckham Jr. free agency

On Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that he knows that Beckham would look good with the Cowboys’ star on his helmet. This shows that they have an interest in bringing him in to play alongside quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Beckham would instantly slot in as the No. 2 wide receiver and would even help Michael Gallup return to his No. 3 status, which he had dominated in the past. With all the moves the Philadelphia Eagles have made so far in their undefeated season, Dallas could use Beckham to keep them in the hunt for the NFC East crown.

If you were a free agent wide receiver, who would you want to play with? My guess is you would think about playing with arguably the best young quarterback in the game, Patrick Mahomes. It is a double-edged sword if Beckham decides to join the Chiefs. On the one hand, they would give him a great shot at another ring. On the other, he would likely just mix into the depth chart that includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore.

A reunion with the Rams has been rumored since the offseason. Los Angeles signed Allen Robinson to be his replacement, but it hasn’t exactly panned out. It seems that Robinson’s final season with the Chicago Bears wasn’t a fluke, and he is not the player he used to be. Beckham would join the staff and likely move back into his WR2 role on the team behind Cooper Kupp.