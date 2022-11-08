How to watch New Zealand vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup semifinal match on TV and live stream

The semifinal round of the 2022 T20 World Cup begins early Wednesday morning with New Zealand and Pakistan meeting for a spot in Sunday’s final. New Zealand won Pool 1, while Pakistan finished second in Pool 2.

This is New Zealand’s fourth T20 World Cup semifinal appearance. The Kiwis are looking to make back-to-back appearances in the final after getting there last year with a win over England in the semifinal. Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway and Trent Boult are the key players to watch for New Zealand.

Pakistan is making its sixth semifinal appearance. The team lost to eventual champion Australia in last year’s semifinal round. Pakistan will lean heavily on Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi in this contest.

Here’s how fans and bettors can catch all the action.

New Zealand vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup semifinal match

Date: Wednesday, November 9

Time: 3 a.m. ET

Channel: Willow TV

Livestream: willow.tv, ESPN+

Moneyline odds: New Zealand -135, Pakistan +105