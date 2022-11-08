New Zealand vs. Pakistan: Picks, predictions, how to watch T20 World Cup semifinal

The first semifinal of the 2022 T20 World Cup will take place early Wednesday morning with New Zealand facing Pakistan for a spot in the final. New Zealand is here after winning Pool 1, while Pakistan was the runner-up in Pool 2. The Kiwis are looking to get back to the final after making it in last year’s T20 World Cup, while Pakistan are hoping to reach a final for the first time since 2009.

Fans can catch the action on Willow TV starting at 3 a.m. ET. If you aren’t around a television, you can stream the match on willow.tv with a provider login or ESPN+. Here’s what you need to know for the semifinal, including odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

New Zealand vs. Pakistan

Date: Wednesday, November 9

Time: 3 a.m. ET

TV channel: Willow TV

Live stream: willow.tv, ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

New Zealand: -135

Pakistan: +105

Moneyline pick: New Zealand -135

New Zealand has been knocking at the door for several years now, and this could be their best chance to actually get the job done. This team has made the final in the last three ICC events and surprisingly, each has been in a different format of the game. Pakistan might have the best player on the pitch in Babar Azam, but New Zealand is the more complete and versatile unit. Back the Kiwis to make it to another final.