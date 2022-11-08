Top 25 rankings from College Football Playoff Selection Committee on November 8

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee has released their second Top 25 rankings of the season after Week 10 of college football. We saw three of last week’s top six teams fall this week as Alabama, Clemson, and Tennessee all lost on Saturday. Only a few teams remain undefeated as the season continues deeper into November.

Georgia moves into the top spot this week after a huge win over Tennessee. Ohio State remains at No. 2, while Michigan and TCU move into the top four with Clemson and Tennessee dropping. The Vols join Oregon in the first two out.

While there are certain ties and traditions that contribute to bowl game selections (the highest-ranked Big Ten and Pac-12 teams in the CFP head to the Rose Bowl, as does the best Big 12 team to the Sugar Bowl), most of what happens from this committee will decide who plays where in both the College Football Playoff and the rest of the New Year’s Six bowl games.

The Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl will serve as the semifinals for 2022-23, with the Cotton, Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl, and Sugar Bowl making up the rest of the list.

Here is the complete Top 25 list of teams for November 8, the second rankings from the 2022 College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

2022 College Football Playoff Rankings as of November 8

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

3. Michigan Wolverines

4. TCU Horned Frogs

5. Tennessee Volunteers

6. Oregon Ducks

7. LSU Tigers

8. USC Trojans

9. Alabama Crimson Tide

10. Clemson Tigers

11. Ole Miss Rebels

12. UCLA Bruins

13. Utah Utes

14. Penn State Nittany Lions

15. North Carolina Tar Heels

16. NC State Wolfpack

17. Tulane Green Wave

18. Texas Longhorns

19. Kansas State Wildcats

20. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

21. Illinois Fighting Illini

22. UCF Knights

23. Florida State Seminoles

24. Kentucky Wildcats

25. Washington Huskies