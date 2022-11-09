Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, November 9

We have 13 NBA games on the schedule for Wednesday. That brings with it an abundance of player props at DraftKings Sportsbook. To help narrow down your search for the best prop betting opportunities, we’ll lay out three intriguing player props that caught our eye. Let’s break it down!

Nikola Vucevic over 10.5 rebounds vs. Pelicans (-130)

Vucevic has been a beast on the glass this season while averaging 12.3 rebounds per contest. He has brought down 11+ boards in six straight games and is averaging 14.0 rebounds per game in that span. There’s a good chance he keeps that streak alive in a competitive home tilt against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Anthony Edwards under 4.5 rebounds vs. Suns (-110)

Edwards has failed to grab five rebounds in five of his last seven games. Let’s dive in a little bit deeper than that. According to Props.com, Edwards has gone over 4.5 rebounds in nine of his last 23 home games. That’s only 39.13% to the over. On top of that, the Minnesota Timberwolves will welcome back center Rudy Gobert on Wednesday, meaning there could be less rebounds to go around for the other players.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 27.5 points vs. Bucks (-125)

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 28 or more points in seven of nine games this season. One of SGA’s misses this season came last week against the same Milwaukee Bucks team he’ll see on Wednesday. However, there’s a chance the Oklahoma City Thunder play more competitively at home this time around and Gilgeous-Alexander will be the main driver behind it.