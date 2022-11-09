NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, November 9

There are plenty of NBA DFS value plays within this 13-game slate Wednesday. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Cameron Thomas, Brooklyn Nets, $5,000

Kyrie Irving will continue to serve his five-game suspension, meaning Thomas should continue to pick up minutes in the Brooklyn backcourt. The Nets have played three games without Irving in the last week, and Thomas is averaging 31 minutes and 33 fantasy points per contest over that span. That’s a realistic baseline, making the Nets’ guard a solid value play on Wednesday.

Cameron Payne, Phoenix Suns, $4,300

From one Cameron to another, let’s take a look at Payne’s NBA DFS prospects. His value is tied to Chris Paul’s questionable status, so keep an eye on the NBA injury report. If Paul doesn’t play, then Payne would be in line for more minutes. We already know Payne as an efficient fantasy producer, and his output would likely ascend if he’s given a 30+ minute role sans Paul.

Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings, $4,200

Monk is questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, so we’ll need to double-check his status before locking him into our DFS lineups. If Monk plays, he’s an interesting bargain choice. Monk is fresh off 41 fantasy poinst at Golden State on Monday, and he’s averaging 32 fantasy points per game over his last three. His minutes are on the rise and he’s brimming with confidence as a scorer.