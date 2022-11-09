Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Nets on Wednesday

The New York Knicks (5-5) will travel to the Barclays Center to square off Brooklyn Nets (4-7) in a battle for New York. The Nets have been surrounded by alot of noise over the past week, but they’ve started to play better basketball despite all of it. The Knicks, on the other hand unloaded a bag for point guard Jalen Brunson and expected it to vault them to the top of the east, but so far that hasn’t panned out.

The nets are currently a 2.5 point favorite on the moneyline. The total is set 223.5.

Knicks vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -2.5

Head coach Steve Nash was let go, and the team got a breathe of fresh air. Kevin Durant is averaging 29.8 points per game over his last five. They’ve also gotten a big boost from Cam Thomas, who many expected to make an impact last season. The Knicks normally play well against teams with a losing record, but the Nets play over the last few games has been encouraging. Take the Nets and Durant at home.

Over/Under: Over 223.5

Neither team has a good defensive rating; the Knicks rank 16th and the Nets rank 22nd. We could be in for a high-scoring battle. The Knicks are averaging 109 over their last five games, but there are scores of 120 and 118 sprinkled in there. They’ve allowed 115 points per game over their last five with some high scores mixed. Unless the Nets and Knicks miss a lot of shots, this one should get up there. Take the over.