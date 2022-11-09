Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Bulls on Wednesday

The New Orleans Pelicans (5-5) will travel north to square off against the Chicago Bulls (6-6). Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are leading the way for the Pelicans when they’re on the floor playing. Both have missed time with injuries this year, and anytime Williamson goes down everyone in the arena holds their breathe. The Bulls are the Bulls. Last year they started off as one of the best teams in the East before falling off late. It’s early in the season, so the jury is still out on if they can get back to the top of the East.

The Pelicans are a 1-point favorite, which makes this one a pick’em. The total for this one is set at 229.5.

Pelicans vs. Bulls, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans -1

Ingram and Williamson should be good to go in this one. When Ingram and Williamson have played, they’ve averaged a combined 45 points per game this season, but their impact goes beyond the numbers with just their presence alone. The Pelicans are averaging more points per game on the road. DeMar DeRozan and Co. will make this a tough one at home, and they rank fifth in the league in defensive rating.

Over/Under: Under 229.5

The average point total at United Center has been 217, which isn’t close to what has been set at 229. One interesting thing about this one is that the Pelicans rank fifth in the league in offensive rating, but rank 17th in defensive rating. The Bulls, on the other hand, are fifth in defensive rating with a 109 and 18th in defensive rating with 111.2. Those numbers sound good for a slugfest and low scoring contest.