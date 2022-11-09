Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Timberwolves on Wednesday

The Phoenix Suns (7-3) will square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (5-6) in a Western Conference battle. The Suns are still one of the best teams in the West and all of the NBA. They’re a bit banged up now with Chris Paul questionable and Cam Johnson out for a few months now as well. The T-Wolves are a new-look team with Rudy Gobert, so they’re trying to find a common ground and gel.

The Suns are currently a 2.5-point favorite and a the total is set at 225.5.

Suns vs. Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -2.5

These two played last week with the Suns coming out with a 116-107 victory. Even if Paul doesn’t play, the Suns still have more than enough on offense to cover. Devin Booker is averaging 25 points per game, and will need a strong performance to help Phoenix win. Gobert has made an impact defensively, boosting Minnesota’s defensive rating to ninth in the League this season. The Timberwolves still haven’t been able to develop any consistency, which is hurting them right now.

Over/Under: Over 225.5

The average point total at Target Center has been 232.5, and when these two teams met last week, they got up to 223. Both teams rank top-10 defensively, so it will be a tight battle. One thing that benefits the T-Wolves is they average almost seven points better at home than on the road with 116. Take the over with the Suns rolling into town.