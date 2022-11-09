Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Clippers on Wednesday

The battle for the city of Los Angeles will take place between the Los Angeles Clippers (6-5) and the Los Angeles Lakers (2-8) will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. This game would have a lit more juice if Kawhi Leonard was healthy and playing. He has dealt with various injuries since leaving the Spurs a few years ago. The Lakers can’t get anything right at the moment, and frankly its fair to question whether or not they will olve anything.

The Lakers are currently a +4.5 and the total is set 221.

Lakers vs. Clippers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -4.5

The Lakers can’t beat anyone right now. They’re on a three-game losing streak, and can’t get a win. Head coach Darvin Ham may have found something in moving Russell Westbrook to the bench. Even with the offense Westbrook provides it’s not enough, to lift a Lakers team that struggles offensively. Paul George has been good for his team without his running mate Leonard. He has carried them to a few wins this year and will do it again.

Over/Under: Under 221

The Clippers and Lakers rank 29th and 30th in the league in offensive rating this season. The difference is the Clippers rank fourth in the league in defensive rating. They will smother the Lakers in this one, and will score more since the Lakers are so bad defensively. The Lakers haven’t covered a spread in their last eight games. Also, 11 of the Lakers’ last 13 games have gone under, so that seems like a safe play.