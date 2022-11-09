Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open

The 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open will tee off from the Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course in Houston, Texas on November 10 and run through November 13. The full-field PGA TOUR event will see top-ranked golfers including Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, and Sam Burns join the field.

Jason Kokrak, who is now with LIV Golf, won the tournament last year and will not return to Houston in 2022. Scheffler and Kevin Tway tied as runners-up. Scheffler is the favorite heading into this weekend’s event with +550 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

It looks like rain and thunderstorms will be coming through in the later part of the day on Friday after a clear and warm Thursday. Temperatures will drop significantly to the 50s and 60s after the cut for weekend play.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open starting Thursday, Nov. 10 and ending Sunday, Nov. 13.

Thursday, November 10

Hi 83°, Low 63°: Mostly sunny, 9% chance of rain, 8 MPH wind

Friday, November 11

Hi 77°, Low 49°: PM Thunderstorms, 74% chance of rain, 14 MPH wind

Saturday, November 12

Hi 63°, Low 46°: Partly cloudy, 8% chance of rain, 15 MPH wind

Sunday, November 13

Hi 61°, Low 50°: Partly cloudy, 11% chance of rain, 12 MPH wind