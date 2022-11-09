Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Cadence Bank Houston Open

The 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 7:40 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 1:00-4:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

This year’s tournament brings several of the PGA TOUR’s top golfers to Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course in Houston, Texas, including World No. 2 and 2021 runnier-up Scottie Scheffler, who enters as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Tony Finau, Sam Burns, and Hideki Matsuyama also join the field.

The tournament will run from Thursday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 13 with a cut after Friday play ends. Thunderstorms are expected to roll in late in the day on Friday.

The Golf Channel will have coverage from 1-4 p.m. ET, and PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open on Thursday.