Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Cadence Bank Houston Open

The 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 7:40 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 1:00-4:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
This year’s tournament brings several of the PGA TOUR’s top golfers to Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course in Houston, Texas, including World No. 2 and 2021 runnier-up Scottie Scheffler, who enters as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Tony Finau, Sam Burns, and Hideki Matsuyama also join the field.
The tournament will run from Thursday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 13 with a cut after Friday play ends. Thunderstorms are expected to roll in late in the day on Friday.
The Golf Channel will have coverage from 1-4 p.m. ET, and PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open on Thursday.
Houston Open Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|7:40 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Palmer
|Anders Albertson
|Chris Stroud
|7:40 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Austin Cook
|Jimmy Walker
|Ben Martin
|7:51 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Kelly Kraft
|Matt Wallace
|Adam Svensson
|7:51 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Peter Malnati
|Danny Lee
|Alex Noren
|8:02 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Danny Willett
|Doc Redman
|Sahith Theegala
|8:02 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Beau Hossler
|Austin Smotherman
|8:13 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Sam Burns
|Scottie Scheffler
|Taylor Montgomery
|8:13 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Jim Herman
|Nick Taylor
|Justin Rose
|8:24 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Jason Day
|8:24 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Luke List
|Richy Werenski
|Zach Johnson
|8:35 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Erik van Rooyen
|Tyler Duncan
|Francesco Molinari
|8:35 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Trey Mullinax
|Robert Streb
|Aaron Wise
|8:46 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Long
|Henrik Norlander
|David Lipsky
|8:46 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Armour
|Adam Schenk
|Justin Lower
|8:57 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Streelman
|Denny McCarthy
|S.H. Kim
|8:57 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Russell Knox
|Chesson Hadley
|Byeong Hun An
|9:08 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Will Gordon
|Michael Gligic
|Philip Knowles
|9:08 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Robby Shelton
|Harry Hall
|Trevor Werbylo
|9:19 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Austin Eckroat
|Zecheng Dou
|Carson Young
|9:19 AM
|Tee No. 10
|MJ Daffue
|Nico Echavarria
|Sean Jacklin
|9:30 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Harrington
|Erik Barnes
|Travis Vick
|9:30 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Brandon Matthews
|Brent Grant
|Johannes Veerman
|12:25 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Maverick McNealy
|Zac Blair
|Stephan Jaeger
|12:25 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Michael Kim
|John Huh
|Wyndham Clark
|12:36 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Tway
|Scott Piercy
|Patrick Rodgers
|12:36 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Dylan Frittelli
|David Lingmerth
|Mark Hubbard
|12:47 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Matthew NeSmith
|Davis Riley
|Max McGreevy
|12:47 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Brendan Steele
|Lee Hodges
|Callum Tarren
|12:58 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Chad Ramey
|Garrick Higgo
|Stewart Cink
|12:58 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Russell Henley
|Sepp Straka
|Harris English
|1:09 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Brehm
|Cameron Champ
|Gary Woodland
|1:09 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Tony Finau
|Joel Dahmen
|1:20 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Si Woo Kim
|Martin Laird
|Keith Mitchell
|1:20 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Jason Dufner
|Sam Stevens
|Nick Watney
|1:31 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Andrew Putnam
|Taylor Pendrith
|Brandon Wu
|1:31 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Charley Hoffman
|Taylor Moore
|Aaron Rai
|1:42 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Kramer Hickok
|Alex Smalley
|Matthias Schwab
|1:42 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Hadwin
|James Hahn
|Justin Suh
|1:53 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Tano Goya
|Tyson Alexander
|Carl Yuan
|1:53 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Ben Griffin
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Cole Hammer
|2:04 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Davis Thompson
|Kevin Roy
|Walker Lee
|2:04 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Dean Burmester
|Paul Haley II
|Zack Fischer
|2:15 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Eric Cole
|Augusto Núñez
|Lukas Euler
|2:15 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Joseph Bramlett
|Ben Taylor
|Ben Kern