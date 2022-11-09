How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on November 9

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Agganis Arena in Boston.

We sit just 10 days away from the Full Gear pay-per-view in Newark, NJ, and the build continues as the company gets even closer to the big event. Plenty of matches are in the cards for tonight’s show, each bearing consequences for the ppv.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, November 9

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

Last week, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defeated Lee Moriarty in singles action before being attacked by Ethan Page afterwards. Mox has had to deal with attacks from the Firm over the past few weeks despite orders from MJF, who was absent from the show after being attacked by the Firm the week prior. We’ll hear from the champ tonight ahead of his title defense at Full Gear.

Speaking of the world title, the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament will begin tonight as Eddie Kingston faces the aforementioned Page. The winner will advance to the semifinals and face either Bandido or Rush.

Bryan Danielson will face off against Sammy Guevara in a two-out-of-three falls match on tonight’s show. It was announced last week that Danielson, Guevara, Chris Jericho, and Claudio Castagnoli will compete in a four-way match for the ROH World Championship at Full Gear, so we’ll see who can establish some momentum for themselves on tonight’s show.

Britt Baker no-showed a scheduled sit-down interview with Saraya last Wednesday and the two will go face-to-face in the ring tonight. This has been building towards a match at Full Gear and we’ll most likely get officially confirmation for that showdown tonight. Meanwhile, just 10 days ahead of her title showdown against interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter will have a tuneup match against Skye Blue.

Also on the show, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed will team with FTR to take on Swerve in Our Glory and the Gunn Club.