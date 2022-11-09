USA announces 26-man roster for 2022 World Cup

The USMNT 26-man roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is in. Here’s a look at which players made Gregg Berhalter’s squad.

GOALKEEPERS

Matt Turner, Sean Johnson, Ethan Hovrath

DEFENDERS

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergino Dest, Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Joe Scally, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman

MIDFIELDERS

Brenden Aaronson, Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Cristian Roldan

FORWARDS/STRIKERS

Jesus Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah, Haji Wright

There’s a lot of intrigue surrounding this American team, especially with several young stars who have shined in top domestic leagues around the world. With the United States set to co-host the 2026 World Cup, how this group performs in Qatar will set the foundation for what many believe could be the best soccer team in American history by 2026.

The USMNT will face England, Iran and Wales in Group B at the World Cup. The Americans are listed at +500 to win the group on DraftKings Sportsbook. They are -105 to qualify for the knockout round, which seems like the expectation from fans and the federation. If the USMNT do not advance from the group stage, Berhalter’s future as the manager is likely in doubt.