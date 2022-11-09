Will Gareth Bale compete in World Cup for Wales?

Gareth Bale picked up an injury in late October while playing for LAFC. However, reports suggest that he has fully healed from that ailment and will be ready to play for Wales in the World Cup.

LAFC's Steve Cherundolo on Gareth Bale. Club said leg issue. "No more injury to report. He should be back in training very soon in the next couple of days. In the next round we should have a full roster."



LAFC vs Austin/Dallas in Western Conference final on Sun, Oct 30 — Phil Cadden (@pjcadden) October 21, 2022

Not only did Bale return to action for MLS club LAFC, he scored a crucial goal in the MLS Cup Final, tying the game in extra time. LAFC went on to beat Philadelphia Union in a penalty shootout to claim the championship.

It’s important to note that Bale came in as a substitute for that game and he didn’t play more than 62 minutes in any regular season MLS game. Some of that was due to preservation, but Wales will need their lead man to carry them for the full 90 minutes in some tough group stage matches.

Bale will look to re-create his magic while playing for Wales in the 2022 World Cup. His first match comes against the United States on Monday, November 21.